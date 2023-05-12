﻿
News / Metro

Reopened park leads urban renewal in Hongqiao CBD

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
The renovation of Hongqiao Park, the central park of Shanghai's earliest economic development zone in the downtown, was completed on Friday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0

Shot by Yang Jian and Tigong. Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

The renovation of Hongqiao Park, the central park of Shanghai's earliest economic development zone in the downtown, was completed and reopened to the public on Friday.

The park, covering 20,000 square meters, equivalent to about three standard football pitches, is in the middle of the Hongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone, approved by China's State Council, or the nation's Cabinet, in 1984.

The park was built in 1987 as the "Children's Transport Park." It gained its current name in 2006.

Reopened park leads urban renewal in Hongqiao CBD
Yang Jian / SHINE

A children's playground in Hongqiao Park.

The latest renovation has added a central plaza, pedestrian paths and a children's playground along with exercise facilities and benches with artistic designs. All the old trees have been kept.

The sunshade of the central plaza is made of a high-tech membrane, similar to the facade of the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, which can simulate the light of sunrise and sunset every day. It will be illuminated between 6pm and 10pm every day, said Pan Jing, the designer of the park.

Pan, who is also a resident of Changning, said the park is a key greenbelt for both the employees working in the Hongqiao CBD and many senior residents living nearby.

Reopened park leads urban renewal in Hongqiao CBD
Ti Gong

Seniors enjoy the outdoors.

The renovation aims to meet the demands of both groups, she said. About 60 suggestions, including the walking path, greenery and plaza for social activities, from the office workers and residents had been solicited and applied in the new designs.

The reopening of the park marks a new round of the urban renewal campaign for the Hongqiao CBD, a key frontier of China's reform and opening-up, according to the Changning District government.

Old office buildings in the Hongqiao area dating back more than three decades will receive facelifts and incorporate new digital technologies. The landmark ShanghaiMart and Hongqiao Friendship Shopping Center will also undergo major renovations. Some hotels will be converted into apartments to accommodate talented professionals from both home and abroad.

Reopened park leads urban renewal in Hongqiao CBD
Ti Gong

The LED membrane of the central plaza in the reopened park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     