Reopened park leads urban renewal in Hongqiao CBD

The renovation of Hongqiao Park, the central park of Shanghai's earliest economic development zone in the downtown, was completed and reopened to the public on Friday.

The park, covering 20,000 square meters, equivalent to about three standard football pitches, is in the middle of the Hongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone, approved by China's State Council, or the nation's Cabinet, in 1984.

The park was built in 1987 as the "Children's Transport Park." It gained its current name in 2006.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The latest renovation has added a central plaza, pedestrian paths and a children's playground along with exercise facilities and benches with artistic designs. All the old trees have been kept.

The sunshade of the central plaza is made of a high-tech membrane, similar to the facade of the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, which can simulate the light of sunrise and sunset every day. It will be illuminated between 6pm and 10pm every day, said Pan Jing, the designer of the park.

Pan, who is also a resident of Changning, said the park is a key greenbelt for both the employees working in the Hongqiao CBD and many senior residents living nearby.

Ti Gong

The renovation aims to meet the demands of both groups, she said. About 60 suggestions, including the walking path, greenery and plaza for social activities, from the office workers and residents had been solicited and applied in the new designs.

The reopening of the park marks a new round of the urban renewal campaign for the Hongqiao CBD, a key frontier of China's reform and opening-up, according to the Changning District government.

Old office buildings in the Hongqiao area dating back more than three decades will receive facelifts and incorporate new digital technologies. The landmark ShanghaiMart and Hongqiao Friendship Shopping Center will also undergo major renovations. Some hotels will be converted into apartments to accommodate talented professionals from both home and abroad.