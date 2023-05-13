﻿
News / Metro

City seeks opinions to better accommodate park campers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0
Opinions are being sought on a draft guideline regulating camping sites in the city amid a spring camping craze that has led to management woes at many parks.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-05-13       0

Opinions are being sought on a draft guideline regulating camping sites in the city amid a spring camping craze that has led to management woes at many parks.

The draft guideline released by the city's culture and tourism authorities encourages the establishment of camping sites at tourist attractions, resorts, rural villages, country parks and theme parks, while stresses licensing, management duty, mechanisms that boost the healthy and orderly development of camping sites, as well as health and safety requirements.

It also calls on the public to follow civilized, eco-friendly and safe camping habits, restrict noise and clear and sort trash.

Operators and management agencies of camping sites should stop tourists from making noise that affects the lives of nearby residents, according to the draft guideline.

It also covers the selection of camping site locations, operation, safety management and environmental protection.

The city has 53 parks that allow visitors to pitch tents, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

On sunny weekends, the lawns at some parks are completely occupied by tents, and some areas of the lawns are already bare.

"The surge of campers has triggered a lot of problems," said Deng Jianping, director of the bureau, in a recent radio program. "The lawns have withered due to overuse, leading to maintenance woes.

"Moreover, some tourists did not obey regulations and brought portable gas stoves into parks.

"The ropes used to fix the tents exposed potential safety hazards as children and seniors stumbled over them, and a lot of trash was left on the ground after the campers left, leading to extra cleaning work," Deng added.

The craze has also resulted in quarrels and littering, as well as damage to the environment.

According to park operators, it has resulted in significant additional maintenance costs.

Due to the pleasant spring weather recently, Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, a popular camping site in the city, had experienced between 50,000 and 60,000 visitors per day over the weekends.

The park operator said that good camping spaces were fully secured in the morning, and that some parts of the lawns were bare due to being trampled.

The same problem was seen at Century Park, where visitors set up their tents under plum blossom trees.

Guyi Garden, a 500-year-old Jiangnan-style classic garden in Jiading District, said some visitors ignored bans to set up tents on its lawns.

"The garden is historical, and some of the trees are old, so camping is not permitted," a worker named Sun explained. "We also prohibit visitors from stepping onto lawns because they are only for aesthetic purposes."

Zhou Weihong, a deputy to the Shanghai People's Congress and deputy general manager of Shanghai Spring Tour said: "Camping tours are gaining popularity among residents, particularly with the pleasant weather and blossoming floral landscape. As a result, camping tourist products in Shanghai's rural areas are mushrooming.

"It is suggested that park operators allocate certain areas for campers and provide more clear and detailed regulations on the management of camping sites and behavior of campers."

Some parks are trying new methods to minimize the impact of the camping craze.

Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District has paved a 500-meter-long artificial lawn under a bridge that is free to campers and can accommodate up to 200 tents.

"We only need to clear the lawn on a regular basis, and the maintenance cost is much lower," a staffer explained.

During this year's cherry blossom season, Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District also introduced 50 tents managed by a third party with catering and performance services.

The fee is used for the maintenance of lawns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     