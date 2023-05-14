﻿
News / Metro

Cheers to city's wine and spirits festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
Wines, music and performances are taking center stage at a downtown mall in Hongkou as part of the city's annual wine festival over the weekend.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:39 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
Cheers to city's wine and spirits festival
Ti Gong

People enjoy a wine and spirits bazaar outside the Hall of the Sun mall in Hongkou over the weekend.

Wines, music and performances are taking center stage at a downtown mall in Hongkou as part of the city's annual wine festival over the weekend.

Themed on "The World of Wine, the Wine of the World," the 18th Shanghai Wine & Spirits Festival was launched on Saturday night at the Hall of the Sun, one of Shanghai's biggest commercial complexes near the North Bund waterfront.

This year's event features music, culture, street dance and local delicacies to boost the city's nightlife economy, promote wine culture and offer entertainment for the ongoing Double Five Shopping Festival, said the commerce commission of Hongkou.

Cheers to city's wine and spirits festival
Ti Gong

Music and dance performances.

Visitors are invited to sample more than 100 famous wine and liquor brands from both home and abroad, such as the Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye, Gujinggong Liquor and Tsingda Beer as well as Cavesmaître from France and other world's famous wines and liquors.

A music and wine carnival hosted by the Tsingdao beer and a Chinoiserie-style wine party themed on the popular Chinese folktale "The Legend of the White Snake," will be held along with other events and bazaars during the three-month festival.

The annual festival, jointly hosted by the Shanghai Commerce Commission and the Hongkou District government, has been held for 17 years, attracting thousands of wine brands from more than 50 countries and regions.

Cheers to city's wine and spirits festival
Ti Gong

Famous wine brands from home and abroad set up stalls to promote their wine products outside the Hall of the Sun mall.

If you go:

Event: Shanghai Wine & Spirits Festival

Date: Though mid-August

Site: The Hall of the Sun 太阳宫

Address: 181 Ruihong Road, Hongkou District

Admission: Free

Public Transport: Linping Road Station, Metro Line 4

Cheers to city's wine and spirits festival
Ti Gong

A visitor checks the products at the stall of the French wine brand Cavesmaître.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Hongkou
North Bund
North Bund waterfront
Kweichow Moutai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     