Shanghai hit 34.5 degrees but it is to cool down soon

  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-05-15       0
Shanghai records its highest temperature of the year on Monday, with a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will drop in the coming days by up to10 degrees, along with rains.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pedestrians use umbrella to shield the sun at Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road W.

Shanghai's mercury topped 34.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest since the beginning of the year, the city's weather authorities said.

While, the city is not the hottest place in the country, places in Hebei, Henan and Shandong provinces recorded temperature of over 35 degrees today.

The hot weather is expected to end from Wednesday when the high drops to 23 degrees with a low of 20, along with rainfall and wind.

Tuesday will be cloudy and hot with the high topping 30 degrees during day, however, showers are likely to arrive from tomorrow midnight, forecaster said.

The rain will remain in the city over the next three days to the weekend when the high is forecast to return slightly with 26 degrees and a low of around 19.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Kids eat ice-cream to cool down.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents hide from heat under an umbrella.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
