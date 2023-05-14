Wuxi sets the standard for clean environment

This is my first visit to Wuxi, and what impressed me most was the streets here are so clean.

This is my first visit to Wuxi, and what impressed me most was the streets here are so clean.

Located in Shanghai's neighboring Jiangsu Province, Wuxi City is sparing no effort to be one of the cleanest cities in China.

I visited an urban "living room," a public place on Binhu Road S. in Xishan District, one of Wuxi's five districts, on Friday morning, with a media group which is on a five-day trip to learn about Wuxi's development.

Whether it is a sidewalk or a road lane here, the roads look spotlessly clean.

The 240-meter-long road is a major scenic route in the district, covering an area of 17,833 square meters. Many local residents love to enjoy strolling here.

"The environmental sanitation standards for this street are precise to the point where every tiny corner is free of garbage, mess, accumulated dust and water, as well as leaves," said Yu Qi, deputy head with the Xishan district's urban management and law enforcement bureau.

To meet the standard, the district has put into more man power as well as smart devices such as driverless road-sweeping and intelligent-cleaning vehicles.

It is not hard to see road-sweeping robots operating on roads here.

Binhu Road S. is not the only urban living room in Wuxi, the city has a total of 30 such places with the same highest cleaning standard by the end of last year.

Along with the construction of the "cleanest city," Wuxi is also eying the renovation of old and run-down neighborhood.

Ove the last year, the city completed renovation on 46 alleyways with more parking spots, pocket parks as well as wider sidewalks.

Walking on the street in Xishan district, it is easy to see the effort that the local government put in managing, renovating and improving the city's urban environment.

By the end of this year, the city is aiming to promote three-quarters of its sub-districts to meet the "cleanest city" standards by the end of this year.

Another road in the district, Jiaoyang Road, has gone viral recently as due to the beautiful nature environment along the roadside.

Lakes, green spaces, trees, blooming flowers as well as newly renovated road, add radiance and beauty to each other at this place, creating a lovely and peaceful atmosphere.

Wuxi completed the renovation of the 5.8-kilometer-long road. It is one of the 30 spots meet the "cleanest" standards.

The place now has become a shrine for campers.

"When we first renovated this road, we didn't expect it to be such popular," said Wu Wei, an official with Xishan District urban management authorities.

The surrounding area of Jiaoyang Road not only enjoys beautiful scenery, but also convenient transportation with free parking place.

"When the weekend arrives, the tents here are connected in pieces, and some visitors even come very early to secure a nice place," Wu said.

During the popular camping area along Jiaoyang Road, there is a very clean public lavatory. As highlight, it also sets a room for unisex people.

"Before the construction (of the public toilets), we went to many big cities to research and learn, including Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou," Wu said.