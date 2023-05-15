High fashion to take to runway in city center next week

The Shanghai Customization Week will be held next week around the Yuyuan Garden Malls as the city strives to achieve its goal of being one of the world's design capitals.

Imaginechina

Shanghai's annual haute couture week will be held next week around the Yuyuan Garden Malls as the city strives to realize its goal of becoming one of the world's design capitals.

The 12th Shanghai Customization Week will be held in the greater Yuyuan block between the malls and the Bund from May 22 through May 28, the Shanghai International Fashion Federation, the event's organizer, announced on Sunday.

This year's event will further explore Shanghai's "cultural gene," while introducing the fashion design power of China's southern Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau to the event.

They will jointly establish an "Oriental fashion industry base" in the Yuyuan area to promote the oriental beauty and luxury lifestyle.

Throughout the week, a variety of activities including fashion displays, immersive exhibitions, and theme salons, will be held in Yuyuan.

A virtual reality actor named Mona will be introduced to the world and will serve as the event's promotion ambassador. A new art installation named "A Cloud on the Bund" will be unveiled along the Huangpu River, featuring 2023 pieces of NFT (non-fungible token) digital art collections.

Ti Gong

Leading customization fashion brands from Shanghai, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, such as PJ, CICICHEUNG and Grace Chen, will showcase their latest garments.

The Yuyuan malls in the city's old town area will undergo the biggest expansion in their more than 460-year history by integrating the lane-style neighborhood with the BFC (Bund Finance Center) mall.

The fashion event is also part of a series of Double Five Shopping Festival activities designed to further boost consumption and economic recovery.

Shanghai plans to increase its urban "soft power" to match its aspirations of becoming a socialist city with global influence by 2035. The city's primary objective is to become an international design capital with thriving design and innovation sectors and international professionals.

The haute couture week was established a decade ago to help young local fashion designers develop their creative skills. It has become one of the most important fashion events in China and the world.