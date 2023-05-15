﻿
Thailand tourism festival set for downtown Shanghai

In order to encourage tourism, a Thai festival will be held in Changning District this weekend. The event will feature authentic Thai cuisine, culture, fruit and more.
Ti Gong

Scenery of Thailand

A festival featuring cuisine, fruits, spas, and arts and crafts from Thailand will be held in downtown Shanghai over the weekend, to further fuel the tourism recovery of the country.

The three-day event, Thai Festival in Shanghai 2023, at the Raffles City in Changning District, will present authentic Thai elements, according to the Shanghai Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

In 2019, Thailand welcomed over 11 million Chinese tourists, in which about 3 million were from the Yangtze River Delta region. This year, the country is expecting to receive 25 million foreign visitors with 7 to 8 million from China.

Ti Gong

Scenery of Thailand

During the event, people will enjoy various signature dishes and favorite menus from Thai restaurants in Shanghai as well as Thai food cooking demonstrations.

Fruits directly imported from Thailand, such as durian, mango, and coconut, and imported food ingredients, jasmine rice, drinks, snacks, and cosmetics will also be featured at the bazaar.

Visitors are also invited to experience Thai massage and boxing classes, and travelers are able to check and stay updated with Thailand's latest travel plan and top destinations.

Fun activities and games, including lucky draws with lots of special prizes, including air tickets and gift vouchers, will be held as well.

Ti Gong

Delicacies of Thailand

Info

Date: 10am-8pm, May 19-21

Venue: Raffles City Changning 上海长宁来福士广场

Address: 1139 Changning Road 长宁路1139号

Ti Gong

Booths set up at the festival

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
