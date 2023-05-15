Royal Caribbean cruise flagship to return to Shanghai

Spectrum of the Seas will embark on cruise vacations departing from Shanghai, which will also serve as the liner's home port.

Spectrum of the Seas, a Quantum Ultra Class flagship of Royal Caribbean International, will return to Shanghai in April 2024, the international cruise giant announced on Monday.

During the May Day holiday next year, Spectrum of the Seas will embark on cruise vacations ranging from four to seven nights, departing from Shanghai, which also serves as the ship's home port. The destinations will cover popular tourist destinations in northeast Asia such as Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagasaki.

Royal Caribbean will open route inquiries and bookings from July.

Spectrum made its inaugural voyage from Shanghai in 2019 and has successfully completed 48 sailings, carrying more than 230,000 guests.

With a capacity of 5,064 guests and an investment of US$1.25 billion, the cruise liner has an array of restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment shows, as well as a lineup of adventures including skydiving and hoisted 300 feet above the ocean in an all-glass observation capsule.



"In the 10 years before the pandemic, we collaborated closely with major international cruise companies to transform Shanghai into the largest cruise home port in Asia and the fourth largest in the world," said Gu Huiquan, general manager of the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

"The return of international cruises not only contributes to revitalizing China's position in the Asian and global cruise industry but also serves as a symbol of Shanghai's commitment to advancing high-level opening up.

"Since the ship left Shanghai in January 2020 due to the pandemic, the 1,584 crew members from over 70 countries onboard have been eagerly awaiting the day of returning to China and serving Chinese and international tourists," said captain Wu Huimin.

Since January this year, our official website, social media platforms, and call centers have received a tremendous amount of inquiries from consumers, asking when Spectrum of the Seas will resume itineraries departing from China, said Liu Zinan, senior vice president at Royal Caribbean Group.