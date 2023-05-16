Shanghai and Singapore to deepen cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong and his delegation yesterday.

Chen briefed them on Shanghai's economic and social development, as well as its modernization construction. He said that China and Singapore are important cooperation partners. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have clearly defined the new positioning of a "comprehensive, high-quality, forward-looking partnership" between China and Singapore, pointing the way for the future development of relations between the two countries.

As China's economic center and the forefront of reform and opening up, Shanghai is following the grand blueprint drawn up at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to promote the comprehensive modernization of the Chinese nation in a Chinese way, comprehensively deepen high-level reform and opening up, focus on promoting high-quality development, accelerate the construction of the "five centers," and strive to continue to be a pioneer in reform and opening up and an innovator in development in the new journey.

Shanghai will conscientiously implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, better play the role of mechanisms such as the Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council, expand cooperation space and enhance cooperation level in areas such as economic and trade exchange, scientific and technological innovation, green development, urban governance, and cultural exchanges, strengthen complementary advantages and mutual learning, and make "high quality" the most distinctive mark of cooperation between the two places, and make greater contributions to China-Singapore cooperation and exchanges.

Wong said that he was pleased to visit Shanghai again. As an international metropolis, Shanghai has always led the way in promoting the reform and opening up and has played an important role in promoting cooperation and exchanges between China and Singapore.

Recently, the two cities signed 15 agreements to deepen comprehensive cooperation. Looking forward to the new positioning of a "comprehensive, high-quality, forward-looking partnership" between China and Singapore, it is hoped that with the help of the platforms such as the Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council, we will deepen cooperation in areas such as financial services, scientific and technological innovation, digital economy, etc., exchange practical experience on green, low-carbon, open cooperation, and sustainable development of cities, continue to strengthen cultural exchanges, and achieve win-win development.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng also met with Wong and his delegation recently.





