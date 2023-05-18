﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai holds it's annual "Night at the Museum"

﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
The Shanghai Natural History Museum held its annual "Night at the Museum" event, inviting kids and families to explore the museum with guided tours and a range of fun activities.
The annual "Night at the Museum" event was held on Thursday night at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking International Museum Day.

A wide range of events such as a TED talk, guided tour, science fair, and other interactive experiences were on offer for a special night time adventure.

Check it out with Shanghai Daily.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children take part in a guided tour to learn about dinosaurs.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A robot dog amazes two boys.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children assemble dinosaur models.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl has her face painted.

Ti Gong

A dynamic sand painting depicts a whale's life.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Panda painting

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Souvenirs are on sale with discounts.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl interacts with the museum's mascot.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The museum is illuminated at night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Natural History Museum
