Shanghai holds it's annual "Night at the Museum"

The annual "Night at the Museum" event was held on Thursday night at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking International Museum Day.
A wide range of events such as a TED talk, guided tour, science fair, and other interactive experiences were on offer for a special night time adventure.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Children take part in a guided tour to learn about dinosaurs.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A robot dog amazes two boys.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Children assemble dinosaur models.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A girl has her face painted.
Ti Gong
A dynamic sand painting depicts a whale's life.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Souvenirs are on sale with discounts.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A girl interacts with the museum's mascot.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
The museum is illuminated at night.
