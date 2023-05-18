Shanghai holds it's annual "Night at the Museum"

The Shanghai Natural History Museum held its annual "Night at the Museum" event, inviting kids and families to explore the museum with guided tours and a range of fun activities.

The annual "Night at the Museum" event was held on Thursday night at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking International Museum Day.

A wide range of events such as a TED talk, guided tour, science fair, and other interactive experiences were on offer for a special night time adventure.

Check it out with Shanghai Daily.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE