Group wedding held on Huangou River waterfront

  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-05-19
May 20 has become the third Valentine's Day in China, as "5.20" sounds like "I love you" in Chinese.
Group wedding held on Huangou River waterfront
Imaginechina

Eight couples get married together on the waterfront in Yangpu District on Friday.

A group wedding for local young talent was held on the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District on Friday to mark the so-called "Internet Valentine's Day" in China.

Eight couples, including university teachers, doctors and high-tech professionals working in the district, made vows under the witness of over 100 guests and received wedding certificates from government officials including Jiang Rui, head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

"I met my wife in Yangpu when I studied at the Naval Medical University, and she studied at the Tongji University," said one of the grooms surnamed Chen, who is a military doctor now.

"Yangpu witnessed our love story over the last six years, and we will jointly contribute to its future development," he said.

A famed calligrapher presented his artwork to the new couples and encouraged them to take responsibility for both their families and the society.

Group wedding held on Huangou River waterfront
Imaginechina

Young couples get married together on the waterfront of Yangpu.

It's part of Yangpu's effort to develop the waterfront, known as the birthplace of China's modern industries with the nation's first water, electricity, shipbuilding and textile companies, into a people-friendly urban space.

The ceremony also answers the call of President Xi Jinping to highlight the importance of family and traditions, according to the Yangpu District government.

May 20 has become the third Valentine's Day in China, apart from the Chinese Valentine's Day on qixi, or the lunar July 7, and the Western Valentine's Day on February 14, because "5.20" sounds like "I love you" in Chinese.

Another group wedding was held on the North Bund in Hongkou District ahead of May 20. Five couples, including construction workers, tech and finance elite, and community staff working on the North Bund, got married and shared their love stories related to the waterfront.

Group wedding held on Huangou River waterfront
Imaginechina

Young couples get married together on the waterfront in Yangpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
