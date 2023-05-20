﻿
News / Metro

Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:27 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
A group wedding combining "microfilms" and "musicals" was held for 52 couples on the stage of the Lingang Performing Arts Center on Saturday.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:27 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life
Ti Gong

Time for a selfie

A group wedding was held for 52 couples on the stage of the Lingang Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The immersive wedding ceremony is part of the 2023 Lingang Youth Love Festival to help young people find their Mr/Mrs Right.

Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life
Ti Gong

The newlyweds

During the ceremony, the Lingang Special Area also released the 20 measures for promoting the youth development-oriented urban areas in the Lingang Special Area.

The "20 measures" focus on enabling young people to develop faster in Lingang, and proposes 20 support measures on six aspects: employment services, innovation and entrepreneurship, housing, life services, education services and youth guidance.

Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life
Ti Gong

True love

Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life
Ti Gong

A happy couple

An art installation, a huge red heart, was illuminated at the north islet of Lingang, while the newlyweds took new-energy wedding cars to embark on a wedding parade around the lake after the ceremony.

At the same time, 520 single young men and women gathered by Dishui Lake to establish connections and enhance friendships through activities.

In the future, the Lingang Special Area will launch a dating platform.

Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life
Ti Gong

Cheers to the future

Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life
Ti Gong

Passionate embraces

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     