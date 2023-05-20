Group wedding ceremony provides guide for life

A group wedding combining "microfilms" and "musicals" was held for 52 couples on the stage of the Lingang Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The immersive wedding ceremony is part of the 2023 Lingang Youth Love Festival to help young people find their Mr/Mrs Right.

During the ceremony, the Lingang Special Area also released the 20 measures for promoting the youth development-oriented urban areas in the Lingang Special Area.

The "20 measures" focus on enabling young people to develop faster in Lingang, and proposes 20 support measures on six aspects: employment services, innovation and entrepreneurship, housing, life services, education services and youth guidance.

An art installation, a huge red heart, was illuminated at the north islet of Lingang, while the newlyweds took new-energy wedding cars to embark on a wedding parade around the lake after the ceremony.



At the same time, 520 single young men and women gathered by Dishui Lake to establish connections and enhance friendships through activities.

In the future, the Lingang Special Area will launch a dating platform.

