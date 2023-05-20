﻿
News / Metro

Festive and tourism activities for every season

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:05 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
Nearly 300 cultural and tourism activities are rolling out across Shanghai through 2023, inviting people to experience the everlasting charm of the city over the different seasons.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:05 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

The West Bund International Coffee and Lifestyle Festival is ongoing in the West Bund area.

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

A night view of West Bund International Coffee and Lifestyle Festival

Nearly 300 cultural and tourism festive activities are rolling out across Shanghai through 2023, inviting residents and tourists to experience the everlasting charm of the city in different seasons, Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities announced on Friday, which marked China Tourism Day.

From lantern shows to food and music festivals as well as activities celebrating the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, people can enjoy the joy and fun of tourism and satisfy their expectations of a better life, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said.

Shanghai is the top option of metropolitan tourism and it offers splendid tours in each season, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

A nice photo opportunity at the West Bund International Coffee and Lifestyle Festival

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Guilin Park

The first West Bund International Coffee and Lifestyle Festival is ongoing in the West Bund area, enabling people to experience West Bund's charming riverfront views and immersive art environs, as well as the heady aroma of coffee.

At the Shanghai Botanical Garden, the annual Shanghai (International) Flower Exhibition is ongoing, with flowers in full bloom bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors.

In the coming months, the Greenland Classical Music Concerts at the Chenshan Botanical Garden will sooth people's ears with beautiful melodies. While the electronic music festival at Shanghai Happy Valley and an international beer festival at Jinshan City Beach will ignite summer passion with music, fireworks and mouth-watering seafood barbecues.

Shanghai Malu Grape Festival and Zhangze Mutton Culture and Tourism Festival will be a must for gourmets this summer.

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

People walk along the waterfront.

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Guilin Park

In autumn, a slew of activities will celebrate the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, a grand festival of the city.

If you are interested in folk customs and traditional culture of Shanghai, the Nanxiang Guochao (Chinese-chic) Festival and Xiaolong (small steamed buns known for their tasty pork filling) Festival, and Guilin Park where the Mid-Autumn Festival will be celebrated in the most traditional way, are exactly the right places.

In the city's suburbs, a kite tourism festival in Fengxian District, the Dianshan Lake Culture and Tourism Festival in Qingpu District and a fishing and camping festival in Jinshan District will further enrich people's travel options.

In winter time, a bell ringing ceremony at Longhua Temple to celebrate the New Year, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair and plum appreciation activities in Pudong and Fengxian are on the agenda.

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

Shanghai Happy Valley EV Electric Music Festival.

Festive and tourism activities for every season
Ti Gong

A singer entertains at the Shanghai Happy Valley EV Electric Music Festival.

Some popular activities

Greenland Classical Music Concerts

Date: June 3-4

Venue: Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号



Shanghai Happy Valley EV Electric Music Festival

Date: July 8-September 10

Address: 888-891 Linhu Road, Songiiang District 松江区林湖路888、889、890、891号



Jinshan City Beach International Beer Festival

Date: August

Venue: Jinshan City Beach

Address: 7555 Huhang Highway, Jinshan District 金山区沪杭公路7555号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Guochao
Greenland
Fengxian
Jinshan
Songjiang
Guilin Park
Dianshan Lake
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Pudong
Longhua Temple
Jinshan City Beach
Shanghai Happy Valley
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     