Festive and tourism activities for every season

Nearly 300 cultural and tourism festive activities are rolling out across Shanghai through 2023, inviting residents and tourists to experience the everlasting charm of the city in different seasons, Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities announced on Friday, which marked China Tourism Day.

From lantern shows to food and music festivals as well as activities celebrating the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, people can enjoy the joy and fun of tourism and satisfy their expectations of a better life, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said.

Shanghai is the top option of metropolitan tourism and it offers splendid tours in each season, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The first West Bund International Coffee and Lifestyle Festival is ongoing in the West Bund area, enabling people to experience West Bund's charming riverfront views and immersive art environs, as well as the heady aroma of coffee.

At the Shanghai Botanical Garden, the annual Shanghai (International) Flower Exhibition is ongoing, with flowers in full bloom bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors.

In the coming months, the Greenland Classical Music Concerts at the Chenshan Botanical Garden will sooth people's ears with beautiful melodies. While the electronic music festival at Shanghai Happy Valley and an international beer festival at Jinshan City Beach will ignite summer passion with music, fireworks and mouth-watering seafood barbecues.

Shanghai Malu Grape Festival and Zhangze Mutton Culture and Tourism Festival will be a must for gourmets this summer.

In autumn, a slew of activities will celebrate the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, a grand festival of the city.

If you are interested in folk customs and traditional culture of Shanghai, the Nanxiang Guochao (Chinese-chic) Festival and Xiaolong (small steamed buns known for their tasty pork filling) Festival, and Guilin Park where the Mid-Autumn Festival will be celebrated in the most traditional way, are exactly the right places.

In the city's suburbs, a kite tourism festival in Fengxian District, the Dianshan Lake Culture and Tourism Festival in Qingpu District and a fishing and camping festival in Jinshan District will further enrich people's travel options.

In winter time, a bell ringing ceremony at Longhua Temple to celebrate the New Year, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair and plum appreciation activities in Pudong and Fengxian are on the agenda.

Some popular activities

Greenland Classical Music Concerts

Date: June 3-4

Venue: Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden



Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号









Shanghai Happy Valley EV Electric Music Festival

Date: July 8-September 10

Address: 888-891 Linhu Road, Songiiang District 松江区林湖路888、889、890、891号









Jinshan City Beach International Beer Festival

Date: August



Venue: Jinshan City Beach

Address: 7555 Huhang Highway, Jinshan District 金山区沪杭公路7555号