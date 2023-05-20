24-hour port visa services for expats with urgent business need

To facilitate global trade, Shanghai now offers 24-hour port visa services for expatriates if they need an urgent business trip to Shanghai.

To facilitate global trade, Shanghai now offers 24-hour port visa services for expatriates if they need an urgent trip to Shanghai for affairs such as business negotiation or contract signing.

The visa policy applies to expatriates invited for business, visit, work and internship, according to the online platform of the city's exit-entry administration.

Applicable visa types and required documents are listed as following:

F (visitor) visas

A copy of the applicant's valid passport or other international travel documents;

An application letter for a port visa issued by the inviting organization in Shanghai;

A business license or relevant registration certificate of the inviting organization, and additionally, for government agencies and institutions which do not have a business license can provide organizational code certificate;

Proof of approval to apply for a port visa issued by a competent department at or above the prefecture level or bureau level;

Approval from the competent department.

M (business) visas

A copy of the applicant's valid passport or other international travel documents;

An application letter for a port visa issued by the inviting organization in Shanghai;

A business license or relevant registration certificate of the inviting organization, and additionally, for government agencies and institutions which do not have a business license, an organizational code certificate is needed;

Other documents: If applicants are invited by institutions without business licenses, they should submit itinerary plans for relevant activities in China, and letters of explanation on the reasons for an urgent trip to China and business purposes; Relevant correspondence between the invited and invitees.

S2 (short-term private affairs) visas for an internship

A copy of the applicant's valid passport or other international travel documents;

Certificate of studentship or student status issued by the applicant's overseas university (The list of qualified universities is available on Jsj.moe.gov.cn);

Certificate of internship and internship plan issued by the inviting organization;

A business license or relevant registration certificate of the inviting organization, and additionally, for government agencies and institutions which do not have a business license, can provide an organizational code certificate;

An economic guarantee letter issued by the inviting organizations or proof of deposit of over 20,000 yuan (US$2,854) in China under the account of the student.

R (talent) visas

A copy of the applicant's valid passport or other international travel documents;

A business license or relevant registration certificate of the inviting organization, and additionally, for government agencies and institutions which do not have a business license can provide organizational code certificate; Proof materials for foreign talent and invitation letters issued by the inviting organizations with the explanation of the reasons for the urgent trip to China:

Foreign talent introduced by the Chinese government should provide recommendation letter issued by relevant government departments; If the applicant is recognized as a foreign talent on market-oriented standards, he or she should provide proof of an annual salary of 600,000 yuan (before tax) or personal income tax of 120,000 yuan or above; Senior industry professionals employed by the organizations on the Shanghai sci-tech innovation occupation list should provide a recommendation letter issued by organizations; Foreign experts with a Master's degree or above should provide original and photocopy of the Master's degrees (or above) certificate; Foreign experts employed or invited by enterprises in the Shanghai Zhangjiang National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, mass entrepreneurship and innovation demonstration bases established with the approval of the State Council, or universities or scientific research academies and institutes in Shanghai, should provide a recommendation letter issued by the above inviting organizations as well as the qualification certificates of those organizations.

Z (work) visa

Registration certificate, organizational code certificate, and invitation letter of the employer (reception plan and explanation of entry reasons for relevant activities upon entry);

Foreigners coming for short-term work programs (staying in China for no more than 90 days) are required to provide the following materials based on different reasons for entry:

1. Applicants who come for cooperative work, film shooting (including commercials, documentaries), fashion show (including car models, shooting print advertisements, and etc), and other situations recognized by the human resources and social security department, shall provide the valid employment permit issued by the human resources and social security department as well as the short-term work permit in China;

2. Those engaged in foreign-related commercial performances shall provide approval documents issued by the cultural authorities and short-term work permits in China;

3. For trial training at China's sports institutions (including coaches and athletes), applicants shall provide a trial training contract and a certificate issued by the sports authorities.

How to get the port visa services:

For all the type of visas listed above, Shanghai's exit-entry administrations may, as they deem necessary, require applicants to submit additional supporting documents.

Inviting organizations or individuals in Shanghai can use the online platform of the Shanghai Entry-Exit Administration Bureau (https://gaj.sh.gov.cn/crj/qyfw/ka/gq) to submit application.

The Shanghai port visa department will review the application submitted online within three working days.

After application documents approved, the inviting organization can download and print the "Port Visa Notification" for invited foreigners via the platform.

Attention:

1. Foreigners should provide a two-inch bareheaded color ID photo along with their "Port Visa Notification" when applying for visa at Shanghai Port upon arrival.



2. A visa fee is required according to the visa type (only RMB accepted).

3. The Port Visa Notification is not a visa, the Shanghai port visa officials can make the final decision based on the specific situation on site.