Ti Gong

Sales soared at Shanghai New World Daimaru, one of the most popular malls on Nanjing Road E. on Saturday, thanks to the "Internet Valentine's Day" shopping promotion.

Daily consumption exceeded 100 million yuan (US$14.27 million) as of 1pm on Saturday at the mall, while the total sales over the weekend are expected to reach a record of 200 million yuan, according to the mall.

As part of the city's ongoing Double Five Shopping Festival, the mall launched its eighth anniversary celebration with flash mobs, indoor petal rains and an embroidery fashion show.

Customers who spend more than 500 yuan on gold, diamond and jewellery can get a cash coupon of 300 yuan. Those who spend more than 500 yuan on cosmetics can receive a coupon of 150 yuan during the celebration.

Ti Gong

Petals from more than 10,000 roses were scattered from the top of the mall's atrium at 5:20pm to create a romantic petal rain for the May 20 Valentine's Day, as "5.20" sounds like "I love you" in Chinese.

The landmark pedestrian street, recognized as China's No.1 commercial street, will offer 40,000 shopping coupons worth 10 million yuan in total.

The shopping coupons, available on the Alipay app of the street, can be used together with the cash coupons of the Daimaru mall.

The mall attracted about 339,000 customers during the Labor Day holiday early this month, a 2.86 percent increase to that of 2019. They spent a total of 61.88 million yuan during the five-day holiday, up 56 percent compared with 2019.