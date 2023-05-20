﻿
News / Metro

Sales boom at Nanjing Road E. mall thanks to May 20 promotion

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  10:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0
Sales soared at Shanghai New World Daimaru, one of the most popular malls on Nanjing Road E. on Saturday, with the "Internet Valentine's Day" shopping promotion.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  10:28 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0
Sales boom at Nanjing Road E. mall thanks to May 20 promotion
Ti Gong

A large number of customers at the Shanghai New World Daimaru mall on Saturday.

Sales soared at Shanghai New World Daimaru, one of the most popular malls on Nanjing Road E. on Saturday, thanks to the "Internet Valentine's Day" shopping promotion.

Daily consumption exceeded 100 million yuan (US$14.27 million) as of 1pm on Saturday at the mall, while the total sales over the weekend are expected to reach a record of 200 million yuan, according to the mall.

As part of the city's ongoing Double Five Shopping Festival, the mall launched its eighth anniversary celebration with flash mobs, indoor petal rains and an embroidery fashion show.

Customers who spend more than 500 yuan on gold, diamond and jewellery can get a cash coupon of 300 yuan. Those who spend more than 500 yuan on cosmetics can receive a coupon of 150 yuan during the celebration.

Sales boom at Nanjing Road E. mall thanks to May 20 promotion
Ti Gong

Petals of more than 10,000 roses are scattered from the top of the mall's atrium for the "Internet Valentine's Day."

Petals from more than 10,000 roses were scattered from the top of the mall's atrium at 5:20pm to create a romantic petal rain for the May 20 Valentine's Day, as "5.20" sounds like "I love you" in Chinese.

The landmark pedestrian street, recognized as China's No.1 commercial street, will offer 40,000 shopping coupons worth 10 million yuan in total.

The shopping coupons, available on the Alipay app of the street, can be used together with the cash coupons of the Daimaru mall.

The mall attracted about 339,000 customers during the Labor Day holiday early this month, a 2.86 percent increase to that of 2019. They spent a total of 61.88 million yuan during the five-day holiday, up 56 percent compared with 2019.

Sales boom at Nanjing Road E. mall thanks to May 20 promotion
Ti Gong

A fashion show at the mall for the May 20 sales promotion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Labor Day holiday
Alipay
Nanjing Road
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     