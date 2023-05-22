Top doctors, experts to attend kidney conference next month

Around 1,000 doctors, including Western experts, will gather in Shanghai next month for a major conference on kidney disease.

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic, offline international medical conferences are returning to the city to boost professional exchange and improve medics' awareness of modern medicine and technologies.

Over 1,000 doctors, including Western experts, will attend a large conference organized by the China Medical Education Association's clinical kidney disease commission in Shanghai from June 8 to 11, the commission announced on Monday.

According to Dr Chen Nan of Ruijin Hospital, the conference's chairperson, the meeting will discuss advanced information on primary and secondary kidney disease, genetic and rare kidney disease, complications of chronic kidney disease, and new developments in dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy.

She said special lectures and discussions would be held for heart-kidney disease, renal injury caused by blood disease, focused biological therapy, and traditional Chinese medicine to enhance communication among doctors.

Chronic kidney disease, which affects 120 million people in China, is a dangerous condition that can cause patients' renal function to degrade continually, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.



There are over 850 million people worldwide who have chronic renal disease.

However, the diagnostic rate is relatively low, as 90 percent of patients are unaware of the condition, which exhibits no major symptoms in the early stages. As a result, chronic kidney disease is also referred to as a "silent killer."

According to medical experts, they also intend to use the medical conference to teach doctors how to conduct good public education to advance public understanding of kidney disease prevention and control.