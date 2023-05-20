﻿
News / Metro

From smokestacks to ecological business hub

A new development plan for the Daning area has been revealed which aims to help turn the former smokestack industries area into an international ecological business hub.
Ti Gong

Shanghai's Daning area will accelerates development around the local version of New York's Central Park.

A new development plan for the Daning area in Shanghai's north has been revealed which aims to help turn the former smokestack industries area into an international ecological business hub.

Known as the "one core, two industrial clusters and one commercial belt," it pinpoints that Daning will develop around Daning Park, the largest ecological park in downtown, as its core to become a new ecological CBD, something like the area around Central Park in New York.

"Two industrial clusters" refer to a digital economy hub centered on Daning Central Square and an integrated circuits hub featuring chip design along the Guangzhong Road W. "One commercial belt" incorporates Daning Music Plaza, Daning Jiuguang Center, Life Hub @ Daning and IMIX Park.

According to Daning Group, favorable policies introduced to industrial clusters and complete commercial amenities are set to be a magnet to attract investors.

Also, the group has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Shanghai Guochuang Science and Technology Innovation Development Center to accelerate the area's transition.

A present, the area is home to 11 regional headquarters of multinational companies, 39 industrial parks and 216 science and technology companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
