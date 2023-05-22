Traffic accident kills 1, injures 5 in Shanghai

One person died and five others were injured after a traffic incident at the intersection of Jinshajiang Road and Zaoyang Road this afternoon.

One person died and five others were injured after a traffic incident at the intersection of Jinshajiang Road and Zaoyang Road this afternoon.

According to preliminary investigations, police have identified the driver as a 67-year-old man named Zhang who struck pedestrians and other vehicles due to poor driving skills.

Although earlier suspicions of drunk or drug-driving have been ruled out, Zhang remains in police custody pending further investigation.