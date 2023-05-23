Mayor meets with Springer Nature Group CEO to boost innovation cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Frank Peeters, the CEO and member of the Management Committee of Springer Nature Group, and his delegation on Monday.

Gong expressed his gratitude to Springer Nature Group for its support and assistance to Shanghai. He said that Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning.

In recent years, the city has accelerated the construction of a globally influential science and technology innovation center, with high-level innovation resources gathering, high-quality innovation results emerging, and high-level talent attraction increasing rapidly.

Shanghai will continue to focus on improving basic research capabilities and breaking through key core technologies, make strong efforts to strengthen innovation engines, and strive to increase the concentration and display of international scientific and technological innovation centers.

It is hoped that Springer Nature Group will provide valuable suggestions and deepen cooperation with Shanghai's science and technology departments, think tanks, and various innovation entities, build an international academic exchange platform, and help improve the overall level of Shanghai's science and technology innovation, the mayor said.

Peeters said that Shanghai has made significant investment in the field of research and development, and has emerged a group of high-level researchers and research results with remarkable achievements.

Driven by its mission, Springer Nature Group has made a long-term commitment to the United Nations sustainable development goals, and is committed to promoting open science and research, accelerating exploration and discovery, and responding to urgent global challenges.

We look forward to working closely with Shanghai to help attract scientific and technological talents and support the construction of global science and technology innovation centers, Peeters said.

Springer Nature Group is a globally renowned academic publishing institution, with well-known brands such as Springer, "Nature," Macmillan Education, and Palgrave Macmillan under its umbrella.





