Hospital teams up with school on disability care

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-05-23
Shanghai Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital and Yunjian Middle School are collaborating to raise disability care awareness and build volunteer service platforms.
Ti Gong

Teachers from Yunjian School take part in charity events organized by Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital for children with autism.

Officials from Shanghai Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital of Tongji University stressed the need for health education among students for mental and physical well-being.

The hospital is collaborating with Shanghai International Studies University's Yunjian Middle School in Songjiang District on health education and encouraging teachers, students, and parents to participate in events and campaigns to care for the disabled.

The hospital said the cooperation will mainly involve instructions on social support and care for the disabled, particularly children.

Yangzhi Hospital treats, trains and rehabilitates patients and disabled people, including children with autism, Down syndrome, developmental delays, and surgical problems.

The hospital has arranged for Yunjian school teachers to volunteer in order to assist children with autism and slower development in engaging in philanthropic events, allowing these youngsters to better control their emotions and express themselves.

According to Yangzhi officials, medical specialists will also assess students' physical and psychological health and provide quick aid and guidance to those who have concerns.

Ti Gong

Officials from Yangzhi Hospital and Yunjian school signed the cooperation agreement on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE
Songjiang
