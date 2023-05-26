﻿
More fun at Shanghai History Museum with new coffee bazaar

It is part of the museum's coffee carnival and also the first grand activity there since the museum's courtyard opened to the public in March.
Ti Gong

Shoppers take photos at the coffee bazaar.

A coffee bazaar opened in the courtyard of the Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District on Friday, offering a trendy lifestyle with a blend of history amid the aroma of coffee.

It is part of the museum's coffee carnival and also the first grand activity there since the museum's courtyard opened to the public in March.

The bazaar consists of more than 20 booths serving coffee, with fun activities also offered.

Shanghai Museum, the Park Hotel, Baixin Bookstore and Duhe Bookstore are offering cultural and creative products, Shanghai-style snacks and souvenirs at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

A panda installation lays across the path at the bazaar.

The event is part of the ongoing 3rd Shanghai Coffee Culture Week, which runs from May 20 to June 2.

The museum's auxiliary space, which features an iconic bell tower building in the heart of People's Square, opened to the public in March.

People can now stroll through the museum's courtyard even if they do not visit the exhibition halls, as the enclosure outside the museum has been removed.

The museum complex on Nanjing Road W., which used to house the Shanghai Race Club, consists of the East Building, which was the club's mansion; the West Building, which was its office building; and the landscape courtyard between the two buildings.

A stroll through the courtyard allows visitors to see the stories of architecture through the ages.

Ti Gong

The bazaar attracts many young people.

If you go:

Date: May 26-29, 10am-8pm

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District

黄浦区南京西路325号

Ti Gong

Shoppers order coffee at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

Tim Hortons hosts a stall at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

Many products are promoted at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

The coffee bazaar is situated in the courtyard of the Shanghai History Museum.

﻿
