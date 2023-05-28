﻿
News / Metro

Cardiology connects with the metaverse at Congress

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
A heart intervention surgery conducted by robot through remote control has been showcased at the Oriental Congress of Cardiology.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:52 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0

A heart intervention surgery conducted by robot through remote control has been showcased at the Oriental Congress of Cardiology.

Experts said cardiology has entered the new stage of the metaverse.

Each year, the congress over the weekend brings the latest theory and newest technology on cardiology. This year, robot and digital medicine are the major topic.

"Metaverse provides a new view for medicine, since it can create a digital twin, which means a model consisting of the patient's real data of biology, organ, tissue and cells," said Dr Ge Junbo from Zhongshan Hospital and chairman of the congress.

"Based on the digital model, doctors can forecast disease risk, do diagnosis, analyze treatment outcome and provide the best treatment.

"A patient's digital twin will have great and wide application in the future. Though the route of metaverse in medicine is long, it will definitely bring new hope and advantage in the future."

The congress has being a leader in the field of cardiology in the nation and introduces new concepts each year.

Cardiology connects with the metaverse at Congress

Dr Ge Junbo (right) conducts a remote-controlled robotic surgery on the site of the congress.

The AI-supported medicine and pan-vascular medicine, which were initiated at the congress, have been widely recognized and adopted in the medical practice.

"OCC is not only a platform for medics to do professional exchange but also an opportunity to discuss the future of cardiology," he said.

"In addition to improving skills, we must keep innovation, exploration and have a bigger view.

"Training is also highlighted in the congress. Grassroots education, technical training and standardized process are all available at the congress."

Cardiovascular disease is the top cause of death for humans in the world, imposing the highest medical burden globally. With the rising number of elderly, the incidence of cardiovascular disease will keep rising in China. Currently, there are 330 million people with the disease in the nation.

"The congress provides a great platform for medics all over the nation to discuss disease prevention and control," said Lu Taohong, vice director of Shanghai Health Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     