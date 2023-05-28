Cardiology connects with the metaverse at Congress

A heart intervention surgery conducted by robot through remote control has been showcased at the Oriental Congress of Cardiology.

Experts said cardiology has entered the new stage of the metaverse.

Each year, the congress over the weekend brings the latest theory and newest technology on cardiology. This year, robot and digital medicine are the major topic.

"Metaverse provides a new view for medicine, since it can create a digital twin, which means a model consisting of the patient's real data of biology, organ, tissue and cells," said Dr Ge Junbo from Zhongshan Hospital and chairman of the congress.

"Based on the digital model, doctors can forecast disease risk, do diagnosis, analyze treatment outcome and provide the best treatment.

"A patient's digital twin will have great and wide application in the future. Though the route of metaverse in medicine is long, it will definitely bring new hope and advantage in the future."

The congress has being a leader in the field of cardiology in the nation and introduces new concepts each year.

The AI-supported medicine and pan-vascular medicine, which were initiated at the congress, have been widely recognized and adopted in the medical practice.

"OCC is not only a platform for medics to do professional exchange but also an opportunity to discuss the future of cardiology," he said.

"In addition to improving skills, we must keep innovation, exploration and have a bigger view.

"Training is also highlighted in the congress. Grassroots education, technical training and standardized process are all available at the congress."

Cardiovascular disease is the top cause of death for humans in the world, imposing the highest medical burden globally. With the rising number of elderly, the incidence of cardiovascular disease will keep rising in China. Currently, there are 330 million people with the disease in the nation.

"The congress provides a great platform for medics all over the nation to discuss disease prevention and control," said Lu Taohong, vice director of Shanghai Health Commission.