The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years

﻿ Dong Jun
Dong Jun
  13:11 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
Dong Jun, who has recorded the production and testing of China's first homemade jetliner since 2013, shares some highlights.
Dong Jun, who has recorded the production and testing of China's first homemade jetliner as a news photographer since 2013, shares some highlights as C919 made its inaugural commercial flight on May 28.

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

The C919, China's first domestically produced jetliner, took off from Hongqiao Airport at 10:38am on Sunday to Beijing on flight MU9191. More than 130 passengers were on board as the 150-seat jet made its inaugural commercial flight.

December 30, 2013

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

The test platform of C919, often called "iron bird," was launched by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China in Shanghai's Baoshan District. The platform undertook 60,000 hours of life verification for the C919.

September 19, 2014

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

The alignment of the front and middle fuselages of the C919 marked the start of the final assembly of the C919.

May 5, 2017

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

The C919 made its maiden flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and completed its flight testing targets.

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

Captain Cai Jun, who was in charge of the C919's maiden flight, waves to the crowd waiting outside the airport as the jetliner made a safe landing.

December 9, 2022

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

COMAC delivers the world's first C919 large passenger aircraft to China Eastern Airlines. The jetliner finished its first flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

A pilot waves the national flag after landing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
