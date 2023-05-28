The journey of C919 through our lens in past 10 years

Dong Jun, who has recorded the production and testing of China's first homemade jetliner as a news photographer since 2013, shares some highlights as C919 made its inaugural commercial flight on May 28.
Dong Jun / SHINE
The C919, China's first domestically produced jetliner, took off from Hongqiao Airport at 10:38am on Sunday to Beijing on flight MU9191. More than 130 passengers were on board as the 150-seat jet made its inaugural commercial flight.
December 30, 2013
Dong Jun / SHINE
The test platform of C919, often called "iron bird," was launched by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China in Shanghai's Baoshan District. The platform undertook 60,000 hours of life verification for the C919.
September 19, 2014
Dong Jun / SHINE
The alignment of the front and middle fuselages of the C919 marked the start of the final assembly of the C919.
May 5, 2017
Dong Jun / SHINE
The C919 made its maiden flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and completed its flight testing targets.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Captain Cai Jun, who was in charge of the C919's maiden flight, waves to the crowd waiting outside the airport as the jetliner made a safe landing.
December 9, 2022
Dong Jun / SHINE
COMAC delivers the world's first C919 large passenger aircraft to China Eastern Airlines. The jetliner finished its first flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A pilot waves the national flag after landing.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie