Fast break for international and Chinese students with basketball match

A basketball competition among local international and Chinese schools was held in Shanghai's Hongqiao area over the weekend.

Ti Gong

It aimed to inspire sports vitality among young people and encourage more exchanges.

More than 100 overseas and Chinese students in 30 teams competed in the event, which was jointly organized by the Hongqiao Subdistrict and Changning Sports Bureau.

The WLSA (World Leading Schools Association) Shanghai Academy won the championship of the junior high school group, while Shanghai Wuai Senior High School won the top prize of the senior high school group.

Ti Gong

"I like the atmosphere of the game which allows me to meet more people and make friends with some of them," said Jariel Ng from Singapore, an 8th grade students of Shanghai American School.

He said there was few chances for him to communicate with his Chinese counterparts. He hoped more such sports events will be held in the future.

As one of Shanghai's major international communities, the region under the jurisdiction of the Hongqiao Subdistrict has many international schools.

The subdistrict said it will make the basketball game a regular event every year and host additional activities for Chinese and overseas students.

The competition was held at the Rucker Park at the New Hongqiao Central Garden, which is tucked beneath an elevated section of Yan'an Elevated Road.

The newly opened site is the latest example of how Shanghai is revitalizing the neglected space underneath the rumbling traffic on elevated roads and bridges.