Children have close view of ultrasound medicine

More than 60 local families went to Shanghai 6th People's Hospital on Saturday to learn and experience how ultrasound medicine is developed and used.

More than 60 local families went to Shanghai 6th People's Hospital on Saturday to learn and experience how ultrasound medicine is developed and used.

Hospital officials said Shanghai 6th is the birthplace of ultrasound medicine in China. It is not only a traditional diagnostic technology with long history but an advanced technology connecting intelligent medicine, the future of medical development.

"There are many new developments and applications of ultrasound medicine," said Zheng Yuanyi, vice director of Shanghai Ultrasound Medicine Institute and vice president of Shanghai 6th People's Hospital.

"These include ultrasound thrombolysis, treatment on degenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease and progressive nervous system disease like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, organ's blood flow imaging evaluation and ultrasound navigation for nanorobot."

He said public education is one of the best ways to introduce scientific research into clinical practice.

"Education should start with children," he said. "So our hospital has such events each year to promote medical and scientific knowledge among children."

Ti Gong

A mother surnamed Wang said the event is very interesting and her daughter learnt a lot of knowledge.

"It is an interactive event," she said. "We are able to have a close contact with these high-tech machines and equipment. Children have developed strong interest to science and medicine."

Zhang Minyue, a 10-year-old girl, said ultrasound is so mysterious.

"I learnt today it is the invention of ultrasound medicine that allows us to see babies in their mother's belly," she said.