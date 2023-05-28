﻿
News / Metro

Thinking outside the box with cognitive science research center

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
The Cognitive Science Research Center for Young Students was established at the Minhang section of the Shanghai Mental Health Center on Sunday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0

To boost scientific research and promote health education, the Cognitive Science Research Center for Young Students was established at the Minhang section of the Shanghai Mental Health Center on Sunday.

The center will serve as a platform for basic research, clinical study as well as an education site to cultivate young people's interest and imagination in brain science, said Dr Xie Bin from Shanghai Mental Health Center.

Thinking outside the box with cognitive science research center
Ti Gong

Students perform experiments at the cognitive science research center.

The research center has various sections including exhibition, experiment, and project design for minors at different ages.

Young people can learn how hearing, vision and smell are generated, what changes take place while studying, how memory works, the process of thoughts, how intelligence is evaluated and the connection between emotion and facial expression.

Medics at Shanghai Mental Health Center also gave lectures on mental health and cognitive science.

The mental health center has teamed up with Shanghai Education Commission and Shanghai Mental Health Hotline 962525 to offer professional support and has worked with some 20 primary and middle schools to carry out scientific education on mental health.

Many students said they have thought that the mental health center is a mysterious place. After the event, they found it is a very good and professional facility, and they will seek help there if they have mental health problems.

Thinking outside the box with cognitive science research center
Ti Gong

Interactive programs available at the research center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     