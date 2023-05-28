Thinking outside the box with cognitive science research center

The Cognitive Science Research Center for Young Students was established at the Minhang section of the Shanghai Mental Health Center on Sunday.

The center will serve as a platform for basic research, clinical study as well as an education site to cultivate young people's interest and imagination in brain science, said Dr Xie Bin from Shanghai Mental Health Center.

Ti Gong

The research center has various sections including exhibition, experiment, and project design for minors at different ages.

Young people can learn how hearing, vision and smell are generated, what changes take place while studying, how memory works, the process of thoughts, how intelligence is evaluated and the connection between emotion and facial expression.

Medics at Shanghai Mental Health Center also gave lectures on mental health and cognitive science.

The mental health center has teamed up with Shanghai Education Commission and Shanghai Mental Health Hotline 962525 to offer professional support and has worked with some 20 primary and middle schools to carry out scientific education on mental health.

Many students said they have thought that the mental health center is a mysterious place. After the event, they found it is a very good and professional facility, and they will seek help there if they have mental health problems.