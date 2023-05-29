﻿
Evidence-based research confirms popular TCM efficacy

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
Domestic medical experts confirmed the Shexiang Baoxin Pill, a well-known traditional Chinese medicine for cardiovascular disease treatment, can also benefit people with diabetes.
Domestic medical experts have confirmed that the Shexiang Baoxin Pill, a well-known composite formula of traditional Chinese medicine for cardiovascular disease treatment, can also benefit people with diabetes.

During large-scale evidence-based research starting in 2011, a series of research achievements of the Shexiang Baoxin Pill had been released and the latest discovery on diabetes was announced by the team in Shanghai over the weekend.

According to Dr Zhou Jingmin from Zhongshan Hospital, microcirculation disorder is one of the pathophysiological causes of diabetes. Patients with both coronary disease and diabetes can experience further impacts on the microcirculation function, worsening myocardial functions and even causing death for those with serious conditions.

Patients taking medicines for both diseases can also have combined effects, impacting their recovery.

The research found the Shexiang Baoxin Pill has treatment effects on microcirculation disorders by protecting the inner layer of blood vessels, confirming its efficacy and safety for patients with both coronary disease and diabetes.

During the research, patients with both coronary disease and diabetes had a 46 percent lower chance to suffer negative cardiovascular events than those taking a placebo. That means the pill has good treatment effects on coronary disease patients with diabetes, Zhou said.

Traditional Chinese medicine has accumulated a lot of clinical experience in diagnosis and treatment of coronary heart disease, however there is a lack of large-scale evidence-based medical research to testify to and support its efficacy.

"This research, which is in line with international practice, helps the development of traditional Chinese medicine and supports its international recognition," said Dr Ge Junbo from Zhongshan Hospital, one of the experts leading the large-scale research.

Source: SHINE
Zhongshan Hospital
