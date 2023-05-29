﻿
News / Metro

Nightlife festival kicks off at Xujiahui commercial hub

The first Xujiahui nightlife festival is currently on, bringing a number of fun events and activities to the popular commercial hub. It will run until the end of June.
Ti Gong

A large number of customers enjoy the Xujiahui commercial hub and its first nightlife festival.

The first Xujiahui nightlife festival was launched on Sunday to boost the nightlife economy of the landmark commercial hub.

As part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival, the nightlife festival features food bazaars, lighting shows, sales promotions, and the release of shopping coupons through the end of June.

As a highlight, the Metro City lighting show will illuminate the Xujiahui Skywalk with music and art performances every night. It's part of the celebration for the 25th anniversary of the landmark mall, once popular for computer and electronic devices.

A food bazaar in front of the Metro City mall has gathered over 40 brands and stores to offer barbecue, wines and coffee to customers, along with stalls selling innovative souvenirs.

Ti Gong

An evening food bazaar is unveiled near the Metro City mall.

Huijin Department Store will unveil a nostalgic market titled "My Happy Years," gathering over 30 time-honored brands of Shanghai. The operating hours will be extended to 11pm during the festival at most department stores in Xujiahui.

Nightlife shopping coupons for six major Xujiahui malls, and over 1,000 brands will be released.

The commercial zone, named after the Ming Dynasty scientist and scholar Xu Guangqi (1562-1633), was established in 1992. A major facelift was launched in 2017 to connect the key malls with a skywalk and renovate some old shopping complexes to win back customers.

Ti Gong

Lighting shows and art performances are held every night to boost the nightlife atmosphere in Xujiahui.

If you go:

Xujiahui Nightlife Festival

Date: Through the end of the June

Venue: Xujiahui Commercial Hub

How to get there: Xujiahui Station, Metro Lines 1, 9 and 11

Ti Gong

Customers line up to play games and win prizes at a bazaar near the Metro City mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xujiahui
﻿
