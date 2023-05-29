City's 'Baby House' childcare opens to expat parents

"Baby House" is a citywide pilot project that offers daycare services for children below 3 years of age in neighborhoods, commercial and business complexes.

Ti Gong

Expats can now enjoy Shanghai's "Baby House" childcare services.

"Baby House" is a citywide pilot project that offers daycare services for children below 3 years of age in neighborhoods, commercial and business complexes.

Five "Baby Houses" in the Jiangning Road Subdistrict in Jing'an District have opened the service to children of local expats. Online registration is required and only Chinese language service is available.

According to the subdistrict, quite a few local expats have used the service and most of them have Chinese language fluency.

A special event that encouraged more engagement of fathers in childcare was held over the weekend in celebration of the opening of the fifth site in the Jiangjiaxiang community, which is known as the city's first "family nourishing-style Baby House" for putting an emphasis on the father's role in childcare.

To register, scan the QR codes on the link https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/DXRc4K594Mfj62RVE1FtmA

Ti Gong