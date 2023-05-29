﻿
News / Metro

City's 'Baby House' childcare opens to expat parents

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
"Baby House" is a citywide pilot project that offers daycare services for children below 3 years of age in neighborhoods, commercial and business complexes.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
City's 'Baby House' childcare opens to expat parents
Ti Gong

An expat father takes his child to an event to celebrate the opening of the fifth "Baby House" in the Jiangning Road Subdistrict.

Expats can now enjoy Shanghai's "Baby House" childcare services.

"Baby House" is a citywide pilot project that offers daycare services for children below 3 years of age in neighborhoods, commercial and business complexes.

Five "Baby Houses" in the Jiangning Road Subdistrict in Jing'an District have opened the service to children of local expats. Online registration is required and only Chinese language service is available.

According to the subdistrict, quite a few local expats have used the service and most of them have Chinese language fluency.

A special event that encouraged more engagement of fathers in childcare was held over the weekend in celebration of the opening of the fifth site in the Jiangjiaxiang community, which is known as the city's first "family nourishing-style Baby House" for putting an emphasis on the father's role in childcare.

To register, scan the QR codes on the link https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/DXRc4K594Mfj62RVE1FtmA

City's 'Baby House' childcare opens to expat parents
Ti Gong

A father plays game with his child.

City's 'Baby House' childcare opens to expat parents
Ti Gong

The newly-opened site is in the Jiangjiaxiang community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     