News / Metro

New government service center opens near the Bund in historic building

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
A new government service center has opened in Huangpu District. It's been called the "most beautiful" center, housed in the historic Central building near the Bund.
New government service center opens near the Bund in historic building
Ti Gong

The new government service center in Huangpu District at The Central near the Bund.

A new government service center in Huangpu District, said to be the city's most beautiful, opened near the Bund over the weekend.

The service center was launched on the third to fifth floors of the Xinkang Building at 128 Jiujiang Road, one of the historic structure of the The Central complex.

It's part of Huangpu's efforts to develop the best business environment in Shanghai, and attract and better serve investors.

The site, covering 6,840 square meters, provides a one-stop window for 770 issues from 35 government departments.

Remote services are also available to solve over 700 issues at local community service centers, according to the district government.

Over 80 percent of the applications and other issues for newly registered domestic companies can be solved online thanks to the new service center, the government said.

The district government also promised to avoid disturbing companies for supervision or inspections unless necessary.

The complex near the iconic Bund, named The Central, comprises four historical buildings – the Central Mansion, the Meilun Building, the Xinkang Building and the Huaqiao Building – all built between 1924 and 1930. Its central dome is said to be the city's most beautiful.

It was developed by Jewish tycoon Edward Ezra and is also known as the Edward Ezra Arcade.

It's now a new commercial, tourism and cultural landmark with boutique stores, restaurants, cultural and art exhibition venues as well as high-end offices. Many international brands and stores have opened their first outlets in Shanghai or China in the complex.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
