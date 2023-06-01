Duoyun Bookstore opens new branch at Dishui Lake

The ninth local branch of Duoyun Bookstore, which also serves as a library, opened today near Dishui Lake in Pudong's Nanhui New City.

The ninth local branch of Duoyun Bookstore, which also serves as a library, opened today near Dishui Lake in Pudong's Nanhui New City.

It has 14,800 book titles and a total of 44,800 volumes. It has been built as a complex with other functions including an exhibition hall, a conference center and a cafe.

Readers can apply for a reading card at the site or on its WeChat public account to borrow books. They can also find lots of seats in the bookstore for reading and study.

Ti Gong

Several themed sections are designed to cater to the taste of readers of different ages or with different interests.

In recent years, mental health has become an issue that the public pay great attention to. The bookstore cooperates with the Shanghai Mental Health Center and has specially set up a shelf with books recommended by medics and experts at the center.

Ti Gong

Last year, the Lingang area launched its "Dishui Lake AI Innovation Harbour" project, so the bookstore selected books about the metaverse, scientific and technological innovation, artificial intelligence, bioscience, astronomy and mathematics for its "frontiers of science and technology" section.

Ti Gong

On its sixth floor, it houses mystery books and detective stories, which are popular among youths, along with literature classics.

It has also set up a special area for domestic and overseas literary prize winners, including the Mao Dun Prize for Literature, Lu Xun Literature Award, Nobel Prize for Literature, Booker Prize and Akutagawa Prize.

For cultural product lovers, the bookstore stocks 1,600 products from 60 brands, including Japanese craftworks, trendy toys, and products from Taiwan creative product brand ithinking.

It also designed its own cultural creative products featuring elements of Dishui Lake and the building of the bookstore.

Ti Gong

Today is Children's Day so to celebrate the day and the opening of the bookstore, French director Ivan Ruviditch performed an act of his play adapted from "The Little Prince."

There will be a series of reading events held at the bookstore in the following month.