Shanghai installs comprehensive digital-governance plan in local communities

Shanghai has implemented an enhanced digital governance plan for local communities, spanning a variety of applications. The new online system is aimed at increasing efficiency.

Ti Gong

A digital approach in community governance is being applied across Qingpu District, and will further pool wisdom from various sides to power the construction of smart communities and development of digital industry in the Yangtze River Delta region, authorities said on Wednesday.

An intelligent community panoramic application system known as Xing Fu Yun (幸福云) developed by the Qingpu District government is the extension of Shanghai's official e-governance platform, Government Online-Offline Shanghai (一网通办) . It merges the data and functions of other platforms like the "community cloud" featuring various functions such as the application and sharing of e-licenses and e-certificates.

The system will be further upgraded with innovative ideas and concepts pooled towards the target of a top-class platform and application of e-governance, a summit on grassroots digital governance heard on Wednesday.

A number of talent in the digital application industry and community governance were appointed to contribute their innovations and ideas to the development of the platform during the summit.

The system covered 355 neighborhoods and community committees across the district with more than 180,000 residents registered as users.

It included about 130 applications and functions so far.

"The platform is expected to become a super online community center that is close to the public, and further lift the efficiency of community governance," said Ma Linqi, director of the community development promotion office of the district.