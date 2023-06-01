﻿
News / Metro

Easy access to Xinhua Hospital from the Metro station

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
The pediatric wing of Xinhua Hospital is now connected to Jiangpu Road Station on Metro Line 18, making it easier for patients.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
Easy access to Xinhua Hospital from the Metro station
Ti Gong

Xinhua Hospital's pediatric clinic building now has direct access to the Jiangpu Road Metro station.

Xinhua Hospital now has an underground pathway that connects the Metro Station directly with the hospital.

The pathway connects Metro Line 18's Jiangpu Road Station to the hospital, saving patients the trouble of walking outside in cold, hot, and rainy weather.

After exiting the turnstiles at the station, patients can go along the sidewalk and take the escalator or lifts at Exit 6 to approach the hospital's outpatient paediatric building.

Sun Kun, president of Xinhua Hospital, said the pathway was envisioned while planning the new outpatient building.

"The Metro station and hospital maybe 100 meters apart. However, it is long and inconvenient for families bringing sick children and large luggage from neighboring provinces to Xinhua," Sun said.

"Connecting the outpatient building to the station lets patients enter the hospital directly."

Metro authorities said the walkway will be open during its operating hours for the convenience of patients and their families.

Children's paintings are hung along the pathway. According to Xinhua, charity organizations are allowed to utilize the wall for exhibitions to promote events or raise public awareness.

"The small pathway can also serve as a place to generate children's imagination, creativity, and aesthetic ability," Sun said.

Easy access to Xinhua Hospital from the Metro station
Ti Gong

The exclusive pathway that connects Jiangpu Road Station of Metro Line 18 to Xinhua Hospital is decorated with children's artwork.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xinhua Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     