Easy access to Xinhua Hospital from the Metro station

The pediatric wing of Xinhua Hospital is now connected to Jiangpu Road Station on Metro Line 18, making it easier for patients.

Ti Gong

Xinhua Hospital now has an underground pathway that connects the Metro Station directly with the hospital.

The pathway connects Metro Line 18's Jiangpu Road Station to the hospital, saving patients the trouble of walking outside in cold, hot, and rainy weather.

After exiting the turnstiles at the station, patients can go along the sidewalk and take the escalator or lifts at Exit 6 to approach the hospital's outpatient paediatric building.

Sun Kun, president of Xinhua Hospital, said the pathway was envisioned while planning the new outpatient building.

"The Metro station and hospital maybe 100 meters apart. However, it is long and inconvenient for families bringing sick children and large luggage from neighboring provinces to Xinhua," Sun said.

"Connecting the outpatient building to the station lets patients enter the hospital directly."

Metro authorities said the walkway will be open during its operating hours for the convenience of patients and their families.

Children's paintings are hung along the pathway. According to Xinhua, charity organizations are allowed to utilize the wall for exhibitions to promote events or raise public awareness.

"The small pathway can also serve as a place to generate children's imagination, creativity, and aesthetic ability," Sun said.