Shanghai raises awareness of data security among residents

Qingpu District has taken an initiative to increase awareness of digital applications and smartphone technology among its residents, with a focus on the elderly.
Ti Gong

Young people participate in an event on data security.

A series of events will be rolled out in Qingpu District to tackle data security protection challenges confronting companies, and help the elderly residents overcome the "digital barrier," the district government announced on Friday.

Two working teams in the district were authorized on Fridayas "senior citizens' digital life workshops." They will host classes and activities to help senior citizens learn about smart technology this year.

In Qingpu, the number of elderly citizens aged above 60 years with local hukou, or household registration, is above 170,000, and many of them are unable to use smartphones or have never been in touch with the Internet, officials said.

Earlier, video classes helping elderly citizens grasp digital technology have already been screened at some of the district's community-based senior care service facilities.

Volunteers in the district are also teaching seniors how to use smartphones, at the district's supermarkets, contributing to community initiatives.

These efforts have already helped some seniors grasp the basic skills of smartphone use, and benefited their daily life, said Wang Hui, an official with the district's civil affairs authorities.

Ti Gong

A roundtable discussion regarding data security is held in Qingpu.

"I don't know how to use a smartphone and I have to rely on my children for very basic things like hospital registration and online shopping," said Zeng Yiping, a retiree in the district. "It becomes necessary to learn these skills in the digital era."

An expert think tank of cyberspace security was established in the district at the same time.

The think tank will tackle confusion, difficulties and problems with data security.

The serial activities aim to raise awareness for the public and enterprises on data security, and improve their capabilities to resist against risks in the field, the district government said.

A roundtable meeting on data security of companies was held as well.

Data security has become the most urgent and basic security problem in the digital economic era, experts said in the event.

China's Internet industry regulator released a draft guideline on ChatGPT and similar application usage, indicating the country's concerns on the risks and negative aspects of the booming generative artificial intelligence frenzy, in April.

The draft, Generative Artificial Intelligence Services Management Guideline, is consisted of five requirements and several detailed rules and explanations.

Ti Gong

Attendees call for growing awareness on data security.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
