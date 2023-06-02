﻿
FamilyMart fined for selling alcoholic drinks to minors

The outlet on Wanyuan Road was found to have sold cans of cocktail and shrub to two 13-year-old customers without asking their age.
An outlet of FamilyMart in Minhang District was fined recently by the district's market watchdog for selling alcoholic drinks to minors.

The outlet on Wanyuan Road was found to have sold two cans of cocktail and shrub to two 13-year-old customers without asking their age, according to the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

Moreover, the convenience store was found to have placed cocktail with non-alcoholic beverages on the same refrigerator shelf and failed to paste a notice "prohibiting selling alcohol to minors" on the shelf as defined in regulations, according to the administration.

The store was fined 8,000 yuan (US$1,130) as a result.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
