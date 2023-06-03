﻿
New product launch season unveiled at Columbia Circle

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-03
The 2023 Shanghai Global New Product Launch Season began at the Columbia Circle in downtown Changning District over the weekend along with a fashion customization week.
Ti Gong

A fashion show of Grace Chen at the historical Columbia Circle marks the beginning of the 2023 Shanghai Global New Product Launch Season.

The 2023 Shanghai Global New Product Launch Season began at the Columbia Circle in downtown Changning District over the weekend along with a fashion customization week.

A series of events, including exhibitions, new product releases and creative cultural activities are being held at the Columbia Circle to boost consumption and promote the customization lifestyle.

During the opening ceremony, famous local fashion customization brands such as Grace Chen, Hekan and OUTFITTERMEN, released their latest products with performances and fashion shows.

The site, on Yan'an Road W., was a gathering place for Americans from 1927 to 1942. It became the former site of the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products after 1949. Many of the nation's earliest vaccines were produced at the site.

Changning has gathered a large number of high-end customization brands, especially on the historical Yuyuan, Wuyi and Xinhua roads as well as the Columbia Circle and Xingfuli.

Changning has incubated multiple original brands and designers, integrating Shanghai's fashion with global trends to meet the diverse shopping and high-end social experience needs of consumers.

Ti Gong

New products make their global debut.

Eight customization brands, covering fragrances, accessories, plants, home furnishing, watches and fashion apparel, were selected as recommended brands for customers by the district's commerce commission.

During the ongoing Double Five Shopping festival, various commercial venues in Changning have been ranked among the most popular shopping destinations in Shanghai.

The Changning Raffles City, for instance, is one of the most popular malls for "novel shopping experiences," along with the Hongqiao outlet of the Huijin Departments Store and the sports and entertainment center of Zhongshan Park

The Zhongshan Park Business District has also become the most popular venues for room escape games, along with the Dapuqiao Business District in Huangpu.

Additionally, the private cinemas near the Zhongshan Park, parent-child activities in the Hongqiao Business District, cultural and artistic exhibitions on Yuyuan Road and the crayfish restaurants on Dingxi and Hongqiao roads, as well as the street-side shops on Xingfu, Yuyuan and Xinhua roads all maintained high popularity in May.

Ti Gong

Customers check the newly released products at a bazaar at the Columbia Circle over the weekend.

﻿
﻿
