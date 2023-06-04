AI-based eye disease screening program promoted for Yangtze River Delta

The Vision Health Intelligent Management Center program, which is led by the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, has received good effects in trials in Shanghai.

Over 70 neighborhood health centers in Shanghai have adopted an artificial intelligence-based eye health management, calling for a whole-process precise and high-quality new service model, experts said ahead of National Eye Care Day on Tuesday.

The Vision Health Intelligent Management Center program, which is led by the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, promotes a community-based eye disease screening that allows residents to finish self-served screening through a 5-minute check under the guidance of general physicians.

The AI-assisted system can give a diagnosis report within 20 seconds and relevant suggestions. GPs can arrange further treatment and hospital transfers in line with the screening result for early detection and timely treatment.

It is a community-district-city trio intervention and management system, which achieves classified health services through the assistance of AI and big data. Residents' eye health data is shared by medical facilities at different levels and keeps updated to achieve a precise screening, classified management, timely intervention and long-term management, officials said.

The program has received good effects in trials in Shanghai and has been introduced to the Yangtze River Delta region. At an eye health summit in the city over the weekend, the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center signed a cooperation agreement with health authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu to introduce the system, and plan to achieve a united, standardized and intelligent vision health management alliance in the region.

"As a leading facility of the Yangtze River Delta Eye Disease Prevention and Control Alliance, we will also establish technical standards for data sharing, and guidelines for intelligent eye health management to set up a big data platform and reach closer cooperation in the region," said Dr Zou Haidong, president of the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center.