﻿
News / Metro

AI-based eye disease screening program promoted for Yangtze River Delta

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
The Vision Health Intelligent Management Center program, which is led by the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, has received good effects in trials in Shanghai.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0

Over 70 neighborhood health centers in Shanghai have adopted an artificial intelligence-based eye health management, calling for a whole-process precise and high-quality new service model, experts said ahead of National Eye Care Day on Tuesday.

The Vision Health Intelligent Management Center program, which is led by the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, promotes a community-based eye disease screening that allows residents to finish self-served screening through a 5-minute check under the guidance of general physicians.

The AI-assisted system can give a diagnosis report within 20 seconds and relevant suggestions. GPs can arrange further treatment and hospital transfers in line with the screening result for early detection and timely treatment.

AI-based eye disease screening program promoted for Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

Health officials from Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu sign a cooperation agreement to promote the vision health intelligent management center program.

It is a community-district-city trio intervention and management system, which achieves classified health services through the assistance of AI and big data. Residents' eye health data is shared by medical facilities at different levels and keeps updated to achieve a precise screening, classified management, timely intervention and long-term management, officials said.

The program has received good effects in trials in Shanghai and has been introduced to the Yangtze River Delta region. At an eye health summit in the city over the weekend, the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center signed a cooperation agreement with health authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu to introduce the system, and plan to achieve a united, standardized and intelligent vision health management alliance in the region.

"As a leading facility of the Yangtze River Delta Eye Disease Prevention and Control Alliance, we will also establish technical standards for data sharing, and guidelines for intelligent eye health management to set up a big data platform and reach closer cooperation in the region," said Dr Zou Haidong, president of the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     