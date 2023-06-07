Shanghai optimizes exit-entry services for foreigners

Shanghai has implemented several measures to optimize exit-entry services for foreigners, such as the 12367 hotline and a single window for work permit and residence permit.

The Shanghai Public Security Bureau released details on June 7 about a batch of measures to optimize exit-entry services for individuals and enterprises.

12367 service hotline

The hotline provides 24/7 service in both Chinese and English.

Foreigners can call 12367 and select English-language service provided by the National Immigration Administration Immigration Affairs Service Center.

Since its launch two years ago, the hotline has received a total of over 600,000 calls from Chinese and foreigners for policy consultation.

Single window for work permit and residence permit

To make it more convenient for expatriates, the single window for foreigners' work permit and residence permit, which only applied to Category A foreign talent, has now been extended to Category B.

The service is available in pilot zones, including the Pudong New Area, the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone's Lingang New Area, the Hongqiao International Central Business District and the Yangtze River Delta integration demonstration zone.

Foreigners can access the "single window" service at the Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau's Zhangjiang Service Branch, Lingang Service Branch, Waigaoqiao Service Branch, Minhang Service Branch and Qingpu Service Branch.

Once approved, the work permit and residence permit will be issued simultaneously. The application process can be completed within seven working days.

Port visa service

Shanghai offers port visa services for expats who need to make an urgent trip to Shanghai for business or other affairs.

Inviting organizations in Shanghai can submit applications online via Government Online-Offline Shanghai or the online platform of the Shanghai Entry-Exit Administration Bureau, without having to submit application documents physically.

The Shanghai port visa department will review the application within three working days.

After the application documents are approved, the "Port Visa Notification" can be downloaded and printed via the online platform.

Invited foreigners can apply for visa at Shanghai Port upon arrival with their "Port Visa Notification."