Over a dozen prestigious Shanghai brands, covering watches, wine, jewelry and food, have captivated visitors at the expo in Changning District.

Ti Gong

Over a dozen prestigious Shanghai brands, encompassing watches, wine, jewelry and food, have captivated visitors at the 2023 Made in Shanghai Expo in Changning District.

The 17 brands under Yuyuan Inc, including Shanghai Watch, Seagull Watch, Laomiao, First Asia, Jinhui and Shede wines, presented their latest products, symbolizing the city's rich legacy combined with forward-thinking innovation.

The expo, coinciding with the Double Five Shopping Festival, has transformed the historical Wuyi Road into a vibrant hub for global consumers until Sunday.

Yuyuan said the brands would showcase their innovative products under the theme of "Oriental Aesthetics of Living." The heritage skills involved in the classic products will also be well-preserved.

"Yuyuan has established five innovation centers for jewelry, food, cosmetics, tea and wine to incubate new products for the time-honored brands," said Hu Junjie, vice president of Yuyuan.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Watch, founded in 1958, produced China's first domestically manufactured watch. It has released a limited-edition watch based on "The Monkey King," a classic animation film in 1964.

Seagull Watch, which also dates back to the 1950s, is collaborating with "Street Fighter," a popular video game. The watch series combines the traditional skills of the brand and the mechanical feel of race cars.

Tonghanchuntang, established during the reign of Emperor Qianlong (1736-1796) in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), unveiled a new soft candy jointly developed with the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. It is made of ginseng and other TCM herbs to alleviate hangovers.

Shanghai, which opened as a port in 1843, became a dominant force in the Chinese market in the 1930s. Its products, such as the Shanghai Watch, Butterfly sewing machines, Phoenix bicycles and White Rabbit milk candy, have long been exported to Southeast Asia as well as to European and American markets.

Ti Gong

Shanghai remains a hub for manufacturing fashionable consumer goods. The iconic White Rabbit milk candy, adorned with a pattern of Shanghai's shikumen (stone-gated) buildings on its packaging, continues to be a top-selling "Shanghai brand" in the Shanghai No. 1 Food Store on Nanjing Road E., highly favored by foreign tourists.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, said that the fashion consumer goods industry is an integral part of Shanghai's modern industrial system.

In 2022, the output value of the consumer goods industry accounted for 15.8 percent of Shanghai's total industrial output value, Wu said.

According to an action plan of the city government, Shanghai aims to achieve a fashion consumer goods industry scale of over 520 billion yuan (US$73 billion) by 2025.