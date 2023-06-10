Cartoon allows you to make your cake and eat it

Follow a cartoon released by Zhuanqiao Town to learn how to make tongzhenggao, or barreled steamed cakes, a traditional local snack.

Want to learn how to make a local delicacy?

Follow a cartoon released by Zhuanqiao Town of Shanghai's suburban Minhang District, and you will be able to learn how to make tongzhenggao, or barreled steamed cakes, a traditional local snack.

It's easy to make as its ingredients – rice, sugar, walnuts, raisins and red dates – are easy to get and the process is not difficult.

The cartoon was part of the town's celebration of this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on the second Saturday of June each year.

About 50 children in Zhuanqiao attended the debut ceremony of the cartoon on Saturday and watched a play about love and the traditional cake.

Through the event, the township hopes to promote the unique skill of making the cake to pass the local intangible cultural heritage to the younger generation.

Children also learnt the process of making tongzhenggao and tasted cakes made by intangible cultural heritage inheritor Shen Jing.

They also sent postcards with information about the cake to their friends to spread the cultural heritage to a wider audience.