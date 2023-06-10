Japanese anime TV series comes alive at Ocean Park

Amid the cheers of fans, a One Piece themed "treasure zone" has opened at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Amid the roar and cheers of fans, a "treasure zone" themed for One Piece, one of the world's most famous Japanese anime TV series, opened at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

The first of its kind in the nation, the zone authorized by Toei Animation Co vividly replicates the world of One Piece.

It features interactive shows, catering and shopping experiences based on the animation, offering a thrilling immersive experience for tourists.

Various scenes in the animation are replicated, and people are able to pose with Cosplay performers.

It takes fans on an adventure accompanied by emotion, thrills, laughter and tears.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

At the theme restaurant and cafe, set meals from Luffy and his crew and mousse cakes in the shape of the hat of Chopper and Devil Fruit are served.

"I am extremely excited when hearing theme songs of the animation resonating with familiar scenes in front of eyes," said Ivan Wang, an avid fan in his 30s.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"One Piece is my favorite animation which I grew up with," he said. "I feel like I am traveling back time to my school age as I started watching it since high school.

"I was glued to the animation day and night at that time and was moved by the friendship of characters. I am hot-blooded again when coming here."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It's the latest move of Haichang Ocean Park's "Big IP" strategy to enrich tourists' experience and boost consumption under serial cooperation with famous IP around the world.

Last summer, an Ultraman-themed universe came to life at the park with a 12-meter-tall model of the fictional superhero and approximately 400 priceless displays.

It was the first Ultraman-themed pavilion in the world.

The pavilion has an Ultraman-themed theater, a restaurant, display areas and an entertainment and performance center.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

If you go:

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Opening hours: 9:30am-5:30pm on workdays; 9am-9pm on weekends

Admission: 299 yuan per adult