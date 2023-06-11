﻿
Shanghai dragon boat race participation extends to Delta

More than 800 international students from 32 universities in the Yangtze River Delta region gathered in Shanghai to take part in a dragon boat race.
With China’s Dragon Boat Festival approaching, more than 800 international students from 32 universities in the Yangtze River Delta region gathered in Shanghai on Saturday to take part in a dragon boat race.

The competition has been organized in Shanghai 13 times since 2008 and it’s the first time that teams from outside of the city have competed in it.

The expansion of the event was to promote exchanges among universities in the region, where Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui are endeavoring regional integrated development under a national development strategy.

At the Fengxian Campus of East China University of Science and Technology, students staged traditional dances, such as lion and dragon dances.

Officials, university administrators and sponsors painted the eyes of the dragon statues on the boats.

Shanghai-based East China Normal University won to become this year’s champion.

Shanghai Maritime University and Tongji University from Shanghai took the second prize, while Fudan University and Donghua University, also from Shanghai, Nanjing Forestry University from Jiangsu, University of Science and Technology of China from Anhui and Zhejiang University from Zhejiang shared the third prize.

﻿
