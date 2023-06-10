Dahua Night Alley opens to boost nighttime consumption

A new night walking street was unveiled in Shanghai's north Baoshan District on Friday, marking the opening of the district's annual night life festival.

Ti Gong

The Dahua Night Alley near Dahua Road at the intersection of Baoshan, Jing'an and Putuo districts offers a diverse range of choices for nighttime consumption and entertainment.

The more than 200-meter-long alley features a food street with stalls offering a variety of snacks and specialty drinks. The market also offers creative cultural products and trendy items.

Nearby shopping malls, including Dahua City, will collaborate with the night alley to launch nighttime consumption activities.

Ti Gong

Brands such as Forever Bicycles, Sugar Master Desserts, Hanshan Ceramics and Yishuijian Flower Art will launch pop-up stores at the alley during the event. Outdoor movie screenings and traditional Shanghai-themed performances will also take place.

Baoshan aims to enrich nighttime consumption options and enhance the nighttime economy by exploring vibrant and fashionable nighttime scenes, especially along the Huangpu and Yangtze rivers, according to the district government. Residents are invited to vote for their favorite nighttime hot spots in Baoshan.

Additional new consumer scenes, redeveloped from its former iron-steel and heavy industrial sites, will be explored to tap into more brand resources to create a trendy destination for nighttime consumption, the district government said.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: Baoshan Nightlife Festival



Date: Through the end of June

Site: Dahua Night Alley

Address: 538 Dahua Road, Baoshan District

Admission: Free