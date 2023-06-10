﻿
News / Metro

Children sign on to help stub out smoking

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
A group of children and students were honored as smoking-control volunteers on Saturday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
Children sign on to help stub out smoking
Ti Gong

A girl signs a no-smoking pledge.

A group of children and students were honored as smoking-control volunteers on Saturday.

They promote not "taking the first puff," the knowledge of the harm of smoking, persuading family members not to smoke at home and encouraging parents and grandparents, who are smokers, to quit.

It is part of a campaign of building a smoking-free family, which encourages more adults to quit smoking in order to ensure children's healthy growth, said officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

Children sign on to help stub out smoking
Ti Gong

Children and students receive certificates for smoking-control volunteers.

To build Shanghai into a non-smoking city, the first step is to build non-smoking families, officials said.

According to a survey conducted by the center in 2021 of some 6,000 secondary school students, 75.6 percent of students interviewed said they had been exposed to second-hand smoking in the past seven days. Outdoor public places was where they suffered the highest exposure.

Exposure to second-hand smoking is 39 percent at home, 49.8 percent at indoor public venues, 61.8 percent in outdoor public places and 21 percent on public transport.

To further regulate smokers, the city is banning smoking in all interior public venues, while encouraging people to only smoke in designated areas outside to reduce harm to non-smokers.

Children sign on to help stub out smoking
Ti Gong

Students pose in front of cartoons created by children on smoking-control.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     