﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai releases rankings of medical equipment brands

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
A rankings list of medical equipment brand influence was released in Shanghai on Tuesday to showcase the competitiveness of Chinese companies in the global market.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:21 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
Shanghai releases rankings of medical equipment brands
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A rankings list of medical equipment brand influence was released during the 25th Shanghai International Forum on Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry on Tuesday.

A rankings list of medical equipment brand influence was released in Shanghai on Tuesday to showcase the competitiveness of Chinese companies in the global market.

Eleven domestic brands, including United Imaging, Mindray, Yuwell and Winner, were listed among the top 100 along with international giants, such as Siemens and General Electric.

Released by the Medical Equipment and Technology Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine, the rankings are based on satisfaction surveys conducted in 120 hospitals.

The rankings aim to support the development of China's medical device industry and reflect product strength and brand recognition, according to the institute.

Shanghai's medical equipment market is highly internationalized, relying heavily on imports, especially for high-end equipment, the institute noted.

The rankings provide reference and evaluation criteria for product advancement, service quality and brand competitiveness. They also demonstrate Shanghai's leadership in medical technology, it said.

The rankings reveal significant progress for domestic brands. United Imaging, for instance, excels in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear medicine, while Mindray stands out in patient monitoring.

Domestic brands now occupy a third of the top spots in a dozen categories, a notable shift from 2007 when imported brands dominated most service satisfaction rankings.

The rankings also aim to foster collaboration between hospitals, enterprises and medical professionals, who are expected to narrow the gap with international brands, and collectively promote the high-quality development of the domestic medical equipment and healthcare industry, the institute added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
General Electric
Siemens
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     