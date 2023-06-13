Shanghai releases rankings of medical equipment brands

A rankings list of medical equipment brand influence was released in Shanghai on Tuesday to showcase the competitiveness of Chinese companies in the global market.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Eleven domestic brands, including United Imaging, Mindray, Yuwell and Winner, were listed among the top 100 along with international giants, such as Siemens and General Electric.

Released by the Medical Equipment and Technology Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine, the rankings are based on satisfaction surveys conducted in 120 hospitals.

The rankings aim to support the development of China's medical device industry and reflect product strength and brand recognition, according to the institute.

Shanghai's medical equipment market is highly internationalized, relying heavily on imports, especially for high-end equipment, the institute noted.

The rankings provide reference and evaluation criteria for product advancement, service quality and brand competitiveness. They also demonstrate Shanghai's leadership in medical technology, it said.

The rankings reveal significant progress for domestic brands. United Imaging, for instance, excels in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear medicine, while Mindray stands out in patient monitoring.

Domestic brands now occupy a third of the top spots in a dozen categories, a notable shift from 2007 when imported brands dominated most service satisfaction rankings.

The rankings also aim to foster collaboration between hospitals, enterprises and medical professionals, who are expected to narrow the gap with international brands, and collectively promote the high-quality development of the domestic medical equipment and healthcare industry, the institute added.