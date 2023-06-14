Digital platform offers glimpse into Shanghai's past

Residents can now delve into the city's history and culture through a vast collection of over 170 million digitized archival records.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Archives has launched a new digital platform called "Exploring Shanghai with Archives," providing a digital space for residents to delve into the city's history and culture through archival resources.

The platform, developed over a year with the support of China's National Archives Administration, boasts an extensive collection of over 170 million digitized archival records.

Residents now have convenient access to the platform via their computers or mobile devices, enabling them to immerse themselves in Shanghai's rich memories, uncover captivating stories, and experience the preserved cultural heritage within the digital archives.

A group of students from the Shanghai Institute of Commerce and Foreign Languages were invited to be the first batch of users of the newly launched platform during their visit to the archives on Tuesday.

The platform showcases more than 50 historically significant buildings and landmarks situated near the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Using a digital knowledge graph, the platform visually connects architectural wonders, historical events, and the people associated with them. This interactive feature allows users to freely explore and discover the hidden histories of Shanghai, effectively bringing the city's vibrant past to life, as described by the archives.

With a focus on engagement, the platform presents short streamed stories accompanied by voice-overs and music. Initial stories include "The Birthplace of the Communist Party of China," "Evolution of People's Square," and "Memories of Old Shanghai - City God Temple."

The archives actively encourages more institutions to join in the platform's development, aspiring to create a "digital home" where residents can actively participate and benefit from the shared digital memories.

The platform's digital map will continue to illuminate more areas, featuring additional buildings and creating a comprehensive "digital twin" memory of the city, according to an archives official.

The official website of the "Exploring Shanghai with Archives" platform: https://dh.archives.sh.cn/