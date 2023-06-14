﻿
News / Metro

Digital platform offers glimpse into Shanghai's past

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
Residents can now delve into the city's history and culture through a vast collection of over 170 million digitized archival records.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
Digital platform offers glimpse into Shanghai's past
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The new digital platform is called "Exploring Shanghai with Archives."

Shanghai Archives has launched a new digital platform called "Exploring Shanghai with Archives," providing a digital space for residents to delve into the city's history and culture through archival resources.

The platform, developed over a year with the support of China's National Archives Administration, boasts an extensive collection of over 170 million digitized archival records.

Residents now have convenient access to the platform via their computers or mobile devices, enabling them to immerse themselves in Shanghai's rich memories, uncover captivating stories, and experience the preserved cultural heritage within the digital archives.

A group of students from the Shanghai Institute of Commerce and Foreign Languages were invited to be the first batch of users of the newly launched platform during their visit to the archives on Tuesday.

The platform showcases more than 50 historically significant buildings and landmarks situated near the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

Digital platform offers glimpse into Shanghai's past
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A group of students was invited to try the newly launched platform at the Shanghai Archives on Tuesday.

Using a digital knowledge graph, the platform visually connects architectural wonders, historical events, and the people associated with them. This interactive feature allows users to freely explore and discover the hidden histories of Shanghai, effectively bringing the city's vibrant past to life, as described by the archives.

With a focus on engagement, the platform presents short streamed stories accompanied by voice-overs and music. Initial stories include "The Birthplace of the Communist Party of China," "Evolution of People's Square," and "Memories of Old Shanghai - City God Temple."

The archives actively encourages more institutions to join in the platform's development, aspiring to create a "digital home" where residents can actively participate and benefit from the shared digital memories.

The platform's digital map will continue to illuminate more areas, featuring additional buildings and creating a comprehensive "digital twin" memory of the city, according to an archives official.

The official website of the "Exploring Shanghai with Archives" platform: https://dh.archives.sh.cn/

Digital platform offers glimpse into Shanghai's past
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A group of students was invited to try the newly launched platform at Shanghai Archives on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
City God Temple
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     