Chartered flights surge as travel ramps up in China for summer

Ti Gong

More than 160 chartered flights carrying tourists from Shanghai are planned this summer amid a robust recovery of the tourism market and surging travel demand.

In total, 289 chartered flights will be organized in July and August, with 58 percent departing from Shanghai, according to Shanghai Spring Tour.

The destinations involve Shigatse in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Golog in Qinghai Province.

The trips are planned to assist in the development of the far-flung areas in a national program, as well as flights going to Turpan in Xinjiang, Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province, and Changbai Mountain in the northeastern province of Jilin, among others.

Shanghai has been pairing with Golog for about 10 years. Golog boasts magnificent scenery of snowy mountains and pure plateau lake.

Chartered flights to Bangkok in Thailand will also be organized.

Ti Gong

Summer break is generally the busiest travel season in China.

"We have selected some traditionally popular destinations for chartered flights and some are under cooperation with airlines such as Tibet Airlines," said Wu Hong, general manager of the travel operator.

"Chartered flights will lower travel costs and improve travel efficiency," Wu said. "Families and students are major travelers in summer time."

The plan also aims to accelerate tourism recovery in the Yangtze River Delta region as it involves the cooperation with a number of travel agencies in the region.

As of June 14, bookings from families with children who will travel during the summer vacation had accounted for more than 30 percent of the total, surging over 700 percent from the same period last year, according to Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com.



Interprovincial tours account for more than 70 percent of all travel bookings during the summer vacation.