Xinhua Hospital looks to care at earliest stage

Xinhua Hospital is extending its pediatrics service to the earliest stage – the fetus.

An English version of In Utero Pediatrics, by Dr Sun Kun, president of Xinhua Hospital, was released on Saturday.



"The department serves the youngest patients and focuses on pediatric diseases developed from the womb, including all fetal deformity, abnormal development and growth and congenital organ dysfunction," said Dr Sun said.

The hospital is now offering disease screening, diagnosis, treatment and prevention from the embryo to children in puberty.

"In-utero pediatric care is a necessary part of the pediatrics science system," Dr Sun said.

"It is a new and quickly-developing field facing various challenges. Most functions of fetal organs can't be measured. Most damage to the fetus is not identified until irreversible injury is caused. So clinical research is needed for early screening, testing, prevention and treatment on fetal diseases."

According to medical experts, fetal development is a process where genetic information and environmental issue effect each other. The fetus can be influenced by diet and the environment during growth, and these factors even increase the risk of certain diseases in adulthood.

Events in the early stage of life are very important to a person's health in the future.

"That's why we push our intervention from childhood to fetal period," Dr Sun said.

"For instance, diabetes during pregnancy, which influences over 10 percent of pregnant women, is an important risk factor for children's obesity and neuro-developmental disorders. Early control and intervention can avoid the long-term harmful impact to children."

Dr Zhang Jun said vaccination while pregnant can prevent tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis in the child.