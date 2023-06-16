﻿
News / Metro

Check out Around the World exhibition at library

  11:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Residents can enjoy a journey themed on Jules Verne's classic book Around the World in 80 Days at the Shanghai Library East Branch.
  11:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0

Residents can travel back 150 years and enjoy a journey themed on Jules Verne's classic book Around the World in 80 Days with hundreds of exhibits from the British Library on display at the Shanghai Library East Branch.

The exhibition, which opens on Saturday and lasts through September 19, follows the journey of the book's protagonist Phileas Fogg and crosses nine countries in the 19th century.

In 24 themed exhibition halls, there are scenes including a gentlemen's club in London, fashion parties of the nobility and the World Expo in Paris, the opera house in Italy's Turin, the Suez Canal in Egypt and an Indian fair in Mumbai.

Ti Gong

A scene of a gentlemen's club in London.

Ti Gong

An interior scene of a European church.

You can also find the Statue of Liberty and Wall Street's Charging Bull.

In the first week, the exhibition designer features as the guide "Fogg" and will recount his experiences and knowledge of different countries and regions, such as the "Chanel" street lamps in London and the "passports" of Pharaoh in ancient Egypt.

Visitors have their own passports to collect stamps from different sections.

The 19th century was described as a "magical era," when the first and second industrial revolutions occurred with luxury brands, as well as financial securities and futures showing up one after another.

It can be said that the 19th century established the embryonic form of modern society.

On the way, visitors will appreciate hundreds of digitized reproductions of exhibits from the British Library, including manuscripts, books, stamps, newspapers, works of art, patent certificates, sound archives and other colorful types, as well as some from Shanghai Libraries' valuable digital collection resources.

In addition to enjoying the fun of an immersive journey around the world, visitors can also participate in a series of reading promotion and public education activities on the same theme at the library.

If you go:

Date: June 17 to September 19

Opening Hours: 9am to 8pm (Visitors are not allowed after 7pm)

Address: 300 Yingchun Road & 300 Hehuan Road

Tickets are available on Damai.cn and Maoyan mobile app.

Ti Gong

A corner themed on art galleries of Paris.

Ti Gong

A model of elephant set in a Mumbai scene.

Ti Gong

A replica of Wall Street's Charging Bull statue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Follow Us

