Xujiahui commercial hub has designs on logo

Ti Gong

Professional designers and citizens have been invited to participate in a logo design contest aimed at enhancing the influence and consumption of Shanghai's Xujiahui commercial hub.

The contest, which opened on Friday and will continue until the end of July, is part of the ongoing Xujiahui Nightlife Festival.

Renowned designers, including Italian Gianmaria Quarta, have been appointed as judges to select the winning design that best represents the urban character of Xujiahui.

Xujiahui, recognized as a national-level hub for nighttime culture and tourism consumption, is actively integrating sports into its business district, transforming it into a vibrant "sports hub" and offering consumers diverse sports-related experiences, according to the Xuhui government.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Xujiahui Sports Carnival has invited citizens to enjoy various sports events at the landmark commercial hub, with more than 30 sports brands providing discounts to participants.

A cycling event has attracted enthusiastic cyclists, allowing them to explore the Xujiahui hub and visit notable landmarks in the Hengshan-Fuxing Road Historical Conservation Zone.

To further enhance local culture and consumption, Xujiahui has launched the "2023 Local Goodies Festival" at Huijin Department Store, Shanghai Sixth Department Store and the Huilian mall. The festival features discounts on a wide range of Shanghai's time-honored products.

These initiatives aim to strengthen the nighttime economy and provide citizens with unique and enjoyable experiences.